All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|43
|31
|7
|2
|3
|67
|177
|98
|Huntsville
|46
|31
|10
|4
|1
|67
|161
|116
|Roanoke
|45
|28
|12
|2
|3
|61
|168
|128
|Birmingham
|46
|23
|18
|4
|1
|51
|143
|141
|Fayetteville
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|128
|153
|Evansville
|45
|21
|18
|2
|4
|48
|126
|135
|Knoxville
|47
|20
|21
|4
|2
|46
|132
|165
|Macon
|47
|19
|25
|3
|0
|41
|116
|143
|Quad City
|45
|18
|23
|2
|2
|40
|129
|163
|Pensacola
|47
|14
|24
|4
|5
|37
|125
|163
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham 5, Roanoke 3
Saturday’s Games
Knoxville 3, Macon 1
Birmingham 6, Roanoke 5
Sunday’s Games
Macon at Evansville, 4:05 p.m.
Huntsville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.