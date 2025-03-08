Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 8, 2025, 11:53 PM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 43 31 7 2 3 67 177 98
Huntsville 46 31 10 4 1 67 161 116
Roanoke 45 28 12 2 3 61 168 128
Birmingham 46 23 18 4 1 51 143 141
Fayetteville 45 23 18 3 1 50 128 153
Evansville 45 21 18 2 4 48 126 135
Knoxville 47 20 21 4 2 46 132 165
Macon 47 19 25 3 0 41 116 143
Quad City 45 18 23 2 2 40 129 163
Pensacola 47 14 24 4 5 37 125 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Roanoke 3

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Macon 1

Birmingham 6, Roanoke 5

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Evansville, 4:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

