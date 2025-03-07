All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 31 7 2 3 67 177 98…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 31 7 2 3 67 177 98 Huntsville 46 31 10 4 1 67 161 116 Roanoke 44 28 12 2 2 60 163 122 Fayetteville 45 23 18 3 1 50 128 153 Birmingham 45 22 18 4 1 49 137 136 Evansville 45 21 18 2 4 48 126 135 Knoxville 46 19 21 4 2 44 129 164 Macon 46 19 24 3 0 41 115 140 Quad City 45 18 23 2 2 40 129 163 Pensacola 47 14 24 4 5 37 125 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Birmingham 5, Roanoke 3

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Evansville, 4:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.