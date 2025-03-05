All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 31 7 2 3 67 177 98…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 31 7 2 3 67 177 98 Huntsville 46 31 10 4 1 67 161 116 Roanoke 43 28 11 2 2 60 160 117 Fayetteville 45 23 18 3 1 50 128 153 Evansville 45 21 18 2 4 48 126 135 Birmingham 44 21 18 4 1 47 132 133 Knoxville 46 19 21 4 2 44 129 164 Macon 46 19 24 3 0 41 115 140 Quad City 45 18 23 2 2 40 129 163 Pensacola 47 14 24 4 5 37 125 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:05 p.m.

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

