All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|43
|31
|7
|2
|3
|67
|177
|98
|Huntsville
|46
|31
|10
|4
|1
|67
|161
|116
|Roanoke
|43
|28
|11
|2
|2
|60
|160
|117
|Fayetteville
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|128
|153
|Evansville
|45
|21
|18
|2
|4
|48
|126
|135
|Birmingham
|44
|21
|18
|4
|1
|47
|132
|133
|Knoxville
|46
|19
|21
|4
|2
|44
|129
|164
|Macon
|46
|19
|24
|3
|0
|41
|115
|140
|Quad City
|45
|18
|23
|2
|2
|40
|129
|163
|Pensacola
|47
|14
|24
|4
|5
|37
|125
|163
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
