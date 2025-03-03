Live Radio
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 3, 2025, 10:08 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 43 31 7 2 3 67 177 98
Huntsville 46 31 10 4 1 67 161 116
Roanoke 43 28 11 2 2 60 160 117
Fayetteville 45 23 18 3 1 50 128 153
Evansville 45 21 18 2 4 48 126 135
Birmingham 44 21 18 4 1 47 132 133
Knoxville 46 19 21 4 2 44 129 164
Macon 46 19 24 3 0 41 115 140
Quad City 45 18 23 2 2 40 129 163
Pensacola 47 14 24 4 5 37 125 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

