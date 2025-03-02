All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 31 7 2 3 67 177 98…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 43 31 7 2 3 67 177 98 Huntsville 46 31 10 4 1 67 161 116 Roanoke 43 28 11 2 2 60 160 117 Fayetteville 45 23 18 3 1 50 128 153 Evansville 45 21 18 2 4 48 126 135 Birmingham 44 21 18 4 1 47 132 133 Knoxville 46 19 21 4 2 44 129 164 Macon 46 19 24 3 0 41 115 140 Quad City 45 18 23 2 2 40 129 163 Pensacola 47 14 24 4 5 37 125 163

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 5, Fayetteville 3

Roanoke 3, Pensacola 2

Birmingham 6, Huntsville 2

Quad City 2, Evansville 1

Peoria 7, Knoxville 5

Saturday’s Games

Macon 3, Fayetteville 1

Roanoke 4, Pensacola 0

Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1

Evansville 6, Quad City 2

Peoria 4, Knoxville 0

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.