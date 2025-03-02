All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|43
|31
|7
|2
|3
|67
|177
|98
|Huntsville
|46
|31
|10
|4
|1
|67
|161
|116
|Roanoke
|43
|28
|11
|2
|2
|60
|160
|117
|Fayetteville
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|128
|153
|Evansville
|45
|21
|18
|2
|4
|48
|126
|135
|Birmingham
|44
|21
|18
|4
|1
|47
|132
|133
|Knoxville
|46
|19
|21
|4
|2
|44
|129
|164
|Macon
|46
|19
|24
|3
|0
|41
|115
|140
|Quad City
|45
|18
|23
|2
|2
|40
|129
|163
|Pensacola
|47
|14
|24
|4
|5
|37
|125
|163
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Macon 5, Fayetteville 3
Roanoke 3, Pensacola 2
Birmingham 6, Huntsville 2
Quad City 2, Evansville 1
Peoria 7, Knoxville 5
Saturday’s Games
Macon 3, Fayetteville 1
Roanoke 4, Pensacola 0
Huntsville 2, Birmingham 1
Evansville 6, Quad City 2
Peoria 4, Knoxville 0
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
