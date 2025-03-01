All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 42 30 7 2 3 65 173 98…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 42 30 7 2 3 65 173 98 Huntsville 45 30 10 4 1 65 159 115 Roanoke 42 27 11 2 2 58 156 117 Fayetteville 44 23 17 3 1 50 127 150 Birmingham 43 21 18 3 1 46 131 131 Evansville 44 20 18 2 4 46 120 133 Knoxville 45 19 20 4 2 44 129 160 Quad City 44 18 22 2 2 40 127 157 Macon 45 18 24 3 0 39 112 139 Pensacola 46 14 23 4 5 37 125 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville 5, Macon 1

Friday’s Games

Macon 5, Fayetteville 3

Roanoke 3, Pensacola 2

Birmingham 6, Huntsville 2

Quad City 2, Evansville 1

Peoria 7, Knoxville 5

Saturday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.

Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.