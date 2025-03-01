All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|42
|30
|7
|2
|3
|65
|173
|98
|Huntsville
|45
|30
|10
|4
|1
|65
|159
|115
|Roanoke
|42
|27
|11
|2
|2
|58
|156
|117
|Fayetteville
|44
|23
|17
|3
|1
|50
|127
|150
|Birmingham
|43
|21
|18
|3
|1
|46
|131
|131
|Evansville
|44
|20
|18
|2
|4
|46
|120
|133
|Knoxville
|45
|19
|20
|4
|2
|44
|129
|160
|Quad City
|44
|18
|22
|2
|2
|40
|127
|157
|Macon
|45
|18
|24
|3
|0
|39
|112
|139
|Pensacola
|46
|14
|23
|4
|5
|37
|125
|159
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Huntsville 5, Macon 1
Friday’s Games
Macon 5, Fayetteville 3
Roanoke 3, Pensacola 2
Birmingham 6, Huntsville 2
Quad City 2, Evansville 1
Peoria 7, Knoxville 5
Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 6 p.m.
Pensacola at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.