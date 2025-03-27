Spain wants a more affordable VAR in its women’s liga and coaches’ challenges

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation will ask FIFA for permission to introduce a more cost-effective video review system…

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation will ask FIFA for permission to introduce a more cost-effective video review system in the women’s liga next season.

The system also gives coaches the ability to challenge on-field decisions, similar to what’s used in sports leagues in the United States.

Thursday’s announcement of the intention to use FIFA’s so-called Football Video Support (FVS) system came after a Barcelona goal was incorrectly disallowed for offside in the women’s clasico against Real Madrid on Sunday. Madrid earned its first ever win over the Catalan rival in the women’s game.

The federation said having the new system would be a step toward implementing full VAR in the women’s game. VAR is fully operational in the men’s liga but not in the women’s.

FIFA, which trialed the new system in a youth competition last year, said on its website that FVS was designed to be portable and more affordable than traditional VAR that requires greater infrastructure, including more cameras at stadiums and constant monitoring by VAR match officials.

FIFA said it started looking into an alternative system after it “received requests from a number of member associations to find a more affordable system to support referees in their decision-making.” It said FVS was aimed at “meeting the needs” of associations that can’t implement VAR “because their human and financial resources are limited and very few cameras are in use in their competitions.”

Even matches with only one camera, whether human-operated or automated, can have FVS in place, according to FIFA.

Coaches can challenge a call “by twirling their finger in the air and giving a review request card to the fourth official,” FIFA said. Coaches are expected to have two challenges, and if the review results in the original decision being changed, the team doesn’t lose the challenge.

Major sports leagues in the United States, including the NFL and the NBA, offer coaches challenges.

After goals are scored, FIFA said the fourth official will check the footage on the monitor and inform the referee if there was any clear and obvious irregularity.

A fully finalized version of the system that Spain could potentially use has not been presented yet, though FIFA has said that FVS must include “minimal stadium connectivity or fixed installation, with the possibility of being installed pitch-side and/or within the TV compound.”

The instant-replay functionality should provide images “from at least one camera angle to assist officiating decisions effectively,” and the setup “must be lightweight and transportable by a single person for ease of deployment in a range of different stadium environments.”

FIFA acknowledged that because FVS involves a small number of cameras, “the replay footage will often be inconclusive and thus the original decision may not be changed.” If the technology malfunctions, the match must be played or continue without FVS, FIFA said.

