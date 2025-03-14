Spain calls up Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio

MADRID (AP) — Spain has called up Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio for the first time ahead of the Nations…

MADRID (AP) — Spain has called up Real Madrid defender Raúl Asencio for the first time ahead of the Nations League quarterfinals against the Netherlands.

The 22-year-old Asencio has proven to be a quick and physical center back for Madrid this season after he was given playing time to fill in for the injured Éder Militão.

Asencio played every minute of Madrid’s Champions League round-of-16 tie against Atletico Madrid which ended in his team advancing this week following a penalty shootout.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente on Friday also recalled Barcelona defender Íñigo Martínez, a day after the player agreed to a contract extension with his club though 2026.

Spain, the Nations League title holder, plays the Dutch in Rotterdam on March 20 and then again in Valencia three days later.

Spain:

Goalkeepers: David Raya (Arsenal), Unai Simón (Athletic Bilbao), Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad).

Defenders: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea), Óscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid), Íñigo Martínez (Barcelona), Pau Cubarsí (Barcelona), Raúl Asencio (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedri González (Barcelona), Marc Casadó (Barcelona).

Forwards: Álvaro Morata (Galatasaray), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Dani Olmo (Barcelona), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yéremi Pino (Villarreal), Ayoze Pérez (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Samu Omorodion (Porto), Bryan Zaragoza (Osasuna).

