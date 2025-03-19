Spain betting on young defenders Asencio, Cubarsí and Huijsen

MADRID (AP) — The future is bright for Spain when it comes to its defense. Some talented young central defenders…

MADRID (AP) — The future is bright for Spain when it comes to its defense.

Some talented young central defenders have emerged recently and coach Luis de la Fuente is not wasting time in adding them to the national team.

Dean Huijsen, the 19-year-old who has been thriving with Bournemouth in the Premier League, was the latest youngster to be called up for “La Roja’s” this year, joining fellow teenager Pau Cubarsí of Barcelona and Raúl Asencio of Real Madrid.

Cubarsí is an 18-year-old who made his first-team debut with Barcelona when he was only 16 and who today is a regular starter for Hansi Flick’s side. He became the youngest defender to play for Spain’s national team last year as a 17 year old, surpassing a record previously held by Sergio Ramos.

Asencio, who turned 22 last month, earned a place in Madrid’s squad last October after a series of injuries to his teammates. He quickly became a regular starter for coach Carlo Ancelotti and gained his first senior call-up for Spain’s national team ahead of this week’s matches against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the Nations League.

The defending Nations League and European champion, Spain plays at the Netherlands on Thursday and hosts them on Sunday in the second leg.

Huijsen, who last year was called by coach José Mourinho as one of the “best prospects in European soccer,” was selected by De la Fuente after a knee injury to veteran Barcelona defender Iñigo Martínez.

The other central defender called up by De la Fuente for the matches against the Netherlands was Robin Le Normand of Atletico Madrid.

Le Normand played alongside Aymeric Laporte in the Euro 2024 final in which Spain defeated England 2-1. Nacho Fernández and Dani Vivian were the other two central defenders in the squad at the time.

“It’s all happened very quickly and I’m adapting to these new situations,” Asencio said. “I’m very proud of what I’m achieving.”

De la Fuente said Asencio exemplifies some of these young players who can “accelerate processes.”

“I’ve always given opportunities to young players and it’s proven that when they are talented they show their worth,” De la Fuente said.

In addition to Martínez, two other players had to be cut from De la Fuente’s squad because of injuries — Osasuna midfielder Bryan Zaragoza and Barcelona midfielder Marc Casadó.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.