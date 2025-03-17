Son of former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher will play international soccer. But not for England

WIGAN, England (AP) — The son of former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has been called up for international…

WIGAN, England (AP) — The son of former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher has been called up for international duty — by Malta.

James Carragher, a defender for Wigan in English soccer’s third tier, qualifies for the Mediterranean island nation through his grandfather and was recently awarded Maltese citizenship.

The 22-year-old Carragher will join up with the Malta squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Finland at home on Friday and away to Poland three days later. They will be the team’s first games under new coach Emilio De Leo.

Jamie Carragher retired in 2013 and is now a well-known soccer pundit for British and U.S. broadcasters. A Liverpool great, he played 38 times for England and was in the squad for two World Cups.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.