Six Nations takeaways: France triumphs despite Mauvaka madness and Lions squad shaping up

LONDON (AP) — France prevailed in the Six Nations and the standings didn’t change on the final day in an anticlimactic end.

Scotland was game but outgunned in Paris and France pulled away to win 35-16 on Saturday. It was France’s second championship under Fabien Galthié, the coach since 2020.

England was second, a point behind, after handing Wales in Cardiff its worst defeat — 68-14 — in the tournament’s 142-year history.

Wales’ 17th straight loss in 17 months landed it with another low, consecutive wooden spoons for finishing last.

England’s 10-try romp ended Ireland’s faint hopes of a historic third consecutive title. The Irish needed a Dan Sheehan hat trick to labor past Italy 22-17 in Rome.

The top three teams all had 4-1 records, not seen in 10 years. France beat Ireland, which beat England, which beat France.

Here’s the AP’s take on the final round.

Champion France

Dynasties are short-lived in the Six Nations era. England won three titles in four years that were capped by the 2003 Rugby World Cup triumph. France then won three in four over 2004-07 only to lose the plot at the 2007 World Cup to England in a Paris semifinal. Others since have won successive titles but were unable to sustain the run. Which made France coach Fabien Galthié pause when asked if the new champion was on the brink of something special. France joined 2001 England as the only teams to score more than 200 points, and became the first team to post 30 tries. Galthié warned about having to be humble because things can change very quickly. In international rugby, a week is a long time, let alone a year. But he acknowledged, “We feel like we’re causing problems. We got a taste of something during this competition that allowed us to unbalance defenses.” While a marauding pack was complemented by X-factor backs, France’s gamble on extreme 7-1 reserve benches paid off in spades. After the shock of losing to England, France debuted the 7-1 against, in order, Italy, Ireland and Scotland, and overwhelmed them as the second pack of fresh forwards drained the legs of tiring opponents in the third quarter. The combined first half scores against the trio was 59-36. The second half was 91-31. Why, with trophies on the line, would France want to change?

Mauvaka’s mischief

The silence from France coach Fabien Galthié about hooker Peato Mauvaka’s headbutt contrasted starkly to his furious reaction and public blame on Ireland duo Tadhg Beirne and Andrew Porter for France superstar Antoine Dupont’s ruptured ACL the previous weekend. The referee, TMO and, ultimately, Six Nations organizers agreed that Dupont’s injury in a ruck clearout was accidental. But there was nothing accidental about Mauvaka’s nastiness against Scotland’s Ben White that earned him a yellow card and not a red. While both players lay on the ground, Mauvaka launched himself at White and headbutted him. It came after the whistle and was deliberate. He should have been sent off. But the yellow card was not upgraded by the bunker because “the danger was not high.” Degree of force should not be a factor, Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said. “I don’t know how it wasn’t raised to a red card,” he added. Mauvaka escaped with a sin-bin and France escaped from playing the last hour of the title-clincher with 14 men.

Crowley and Prendergast

The debate in Ireland about whether Sam Prendergast and Jack Crowley should be the starting flyhalf wasn’t resolved by Crowley’s performance against Italy. His first start since November was a mixed bag. He assisted in two tries though one was scrubbed by a knock-on, and kicked well out of hand but was only 25% off the kicking tee. Crowley, at 25, has three years on Prendergast and 16 more caps. After Jonathan Sexton’s reign, both are still starting their test careers and Ireland hopes they will lead the team for at least a couple of World Cup cycles. But Crowley comes off contract after this season and is considering heading abroad, which would end his test career. He played every minute of the 2024 Six Nations triumph and started the July drawn series in South Africa. But his patchy form in a struggling Munster side was compounded by average displays in November against New Zealand and Argentina. Prendergast, driving an unbeaten Leinster, took over and started the next six tests and didn’t lose until a week ago against France. He received a rising star award from the Six Nations this weekend but finished the tournament having missed the most tackles, 18. The debates goes on.

Lions watch

The AP’s British and Irish Lions selection based on Six Nations form would start six Irish, four English, four Scotland backs and one Welsh. The squad to Australia isn’t announced until May 8 and names will undoubtedly change. For instance, two-tour tighthead Tadgh Furlong made his first Ireland appearance on Saturday since July, and Scotland midfielder Sione Tuipulotu tore his pec in January and has an ambitious aim to return before May. The AP’s team has only four players who have been Lions: Locks Maro Itoje and Tadhg Beirne, flanker Tom Curry and flyhalf Finn Russell. Itoje, Wales captain Jac Morgan and Scotland fullback Blair Kinghorn are the only home nations players to play every minute. Kinghorn’s club commitments could clash with the Lions if Toulouse reaches another Top 14 final. Hooker Dan Sheehan was the leading try-scorer among forwards with five, the same as England wing Tommy Freeman. Tom Jordan, one of three New Zealand-born players, was the bolter after seamlessly fitting into the Scotland backline in place of Tuipulotu. Others to shine in the final round included Ireland wing Mack Hansen, Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie, and England openside Ben Curry — Tom’s twin — and flyhalf Fin Smith in the romp in Cardiff.

Lions: Blair Kinghorn, Tommy Freeman, Huw Jones, Tom Jordan, James Lowe, Finn Russell, Jamison Gibson-Park; Caelan Doris (captain), Jac Morgan, Tom Curry, Tadhg Beirne, Maro Itoje, Will Stuart, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter.

