Sidney Crosby’s OT power-play goal carries Pittsburgh past Ottawa 1-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored a power-play goal in overtime and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Ottawa Senators 1-0 on Sunday.

Crosby has eight goals and 15 points during a 10-game point streak. Crosby also extended a 13-game home point streak. Ridly Greig was called for hooking with three seconds remaining in the third period, giving Pittsburgh the overtime power play.

Tristan Jarry stopped 31 shots for his 20th career shutout and his first of the season. The embattled Pittsburgh goaltender, who spent time in the American Hockey League with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season, allowed 11 goals in his last three appearances.

Anton Forsberg made 34 saves for Ottawa.

Evgeni Malkin missed his third straight game for Pittsburgh with an upper-body injury. Ville Koivunen made his NHL debut.

Rickard Rakell hit a post for Pittsburgh in the second period and Shane Pinto hit a post for Ottawa on a breakaway in the final three minutes of the third.

Ottawa outshot Pittsburgh 27-19 through two periods. But the Penguins looked like the fresher team at the outset of the third with 14 of the first 17 shots of period. The Senators were coming off a 3-2 home win against Columbus 24 hours earlier.

Takeaways

Senators: Ottawa still holds the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Senators saw a brief two-game win streak end, but they have still won 10 of their last 15 games overall.

Penguins: Pittsburgh snapped a three-game losing streak. The Penguins were outscored 13-4 during their two most recent games, blowout losses against Tampa Bay and Buffalo on Tuesday and Thursday.

Key moment

Crosby took a pass from Erik Karlsson and ripped a one-timer over Forsberg’s glove for the game-winning goal.

Key stat

Crosby, with 58 career points, passed Jaromir Jagr for the most points against Ottawa in franchise history.

Up next

Ottawa opens a four-game homestand against Buffalo on Tuesday and Pittsburgh travels to St. Louis on Thursday.

