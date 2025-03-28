Sidney Crosby breaks Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record with his 20th season averaging a point per game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The accomplishment was special. The result disappointing. Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby sat slumped at his…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The accomplishment was special. The result disappointing.

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby sat slumped at his locker stall Thursday night focused more on his team’s latest lopsided loss than the personal milestone of breaking an NHL record he shared with Wayne Gretzky for point-per-game consistency.

“It’s tough when you play to win. And obviously it’s a special milestone,” Crosby said following a 7-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, inching the Penguins closer to missing the playoffs for a third straight season.

“But you know in a game like that, it’s not really the same. So, yeah, just a tough night. Yeah, tough night,” he added.

With his parents in the Buffalo stands, Crosby provided the Penguins’ lone highlight by scoring 8:49 into the first period to cut the Sabres’ lead to 2-1. Set up in front by Rickard Rackell, Crosby used his right skate to kick the puck onto his stick and in one motion snapped a shot inside the right post.

It was his 26th goal and 80th point of the season in his 72nd game, after missing two with injury. With eight games left in Pittsburgh’s season, Crosby is assured of finishing his 20th NHL season averaging at least a point per outing.

The Penguins captain surpassed the mark first set by Gretzky, who finished all but his 20th and final NHL season in 1998-99 averaging a point a game.

“He’s a tremendous, special player and person,” teammate Bryan Rust said. “There’s a lot of people who can be good for one, two, five years. But to do it for that long, I think is incredibly special.”

What stands out beyond the consistency to coach Mike Sullivan is Crosby’s competitive drive.

“I’ve said it on so many occasions, just his passion for the game and his willingness to put the work in to continue to be at his best. It’s just remarkable,” Sullivan said.

This, after all, is a player who has upped his game since the 4 Nations tournament by combining for nine goals and 22 points in his past 17 outings in a bid to carry the Penguins back into playoff contention.

“I think when you’re in circumstances like this, you find out a lot about people,” Sullivan said. “And I think it exemplifies his leadership.”

Since being selected by Pittsburgh with the No. 1 pick in 2005 draft, Crosby has led the franchise to win three Stanley Cup championships. He’s a two-time NHL regular season MVP and twice won the league’s regular-season points race.

“I think you have to continue to get better and learn, even after thjs long, you’ve got to continue to evolve and adjust,” Crosby said of the keys to his consistency. “But I’ve been pretty lucky to play with some great players over that 20 years. And I think that’s a big part of it, too.”

Crosby’s feat comes as Washington’s Alex Ovechkin is five goals from breaking Gretzky’s NHL career record of 894 career goals.

It shouldn’t have been a surprise that Crosby scored against Buffalo. He has made a career of producing against the non-division rivals in leading all active players with 86 points (30 goals, 56 assists) in 61 career games against the Sabres.

Loss aside, the consolation for Crosby was having his parents on hand to share yet another memorable moment in a career that included him scoring the gold-medal clinching goal in a 3-2 overtime win over the U.S. at the 2010 Vancouver Games.

“They’ve been to a lot of games over the years and they’ve sacrificed so much and been so, so supportive,” Crosby said. “To have them here for a moment like this is really special. And it’s the least I could do.”

