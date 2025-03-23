Seattle Mariners release veteran outfielder Mitch Haniger

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have released Mitch Haniger after the veteran outfielder was hampered by left shoulder…

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have released Mitch Haniger after the veteran outfielder was hampered by left shoulder soreness during spring training.

Haniger, 34, was in his second stint with Seattle. He has a $15.5 million salary for this season after agreeing to a $43.5 million, three-year contract with San Francisco in December 2022.

The Mariners announced the move on Sunday.

“Putting on a Mariners uniform and playing at T-Mobile Park is something I’ll cherish forever,” Haniger said in a release. “To our fans, my teammates, and everyone a part of this organization, thank you for embracing my family and me. We have so many great memories to look back on.”

Haniger went 3 for 18 with a solo homer in seven spring training games. He hasn’t appeared in a Cactus League game since March 8.

“Mitch has been a significant part of Mariners history and will be missed,” president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a release. “The day he arrived for his first spring training back in 2017, he established himself as one of the most focused, prepared, and hardest working players I’ve ever been around. We all appreciate the many ways he’s made us all better, on the field and off.”

Haniger made his big league debut with Arizona in 2016 and was traded to Seattle after the season. He batted .263 with 107 homers and 306 RBIs in his first stint with the Mariners.

He had a breakout performance in 2021, hitting .253 with a career-high 39 homers and 100 RBIs in 157 games. But he hasn’t been able to reach that production since that season.

Haniger was reacquired by Seattle in a January 2024 trade with San Francisco. He played in 121 games last year and batted a career-low .208 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs.

