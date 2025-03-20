Scotland’s Italy-based stars dictate play in 1-0 win over Greece in Nations League

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Greece expected Scotland to stick to its decades-old playbook: physical duels, crosses into the area, and…

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Greece expected Scotland to stick to its decades-old playbook: physical duels, crosses into the area, and spirited counterattacks.

The Scots delivered that on Thursday — plus a little more — showing game control and ending the hosts’ winning streak with a drama-filled 1-0 victory in the Nations League playoff.

The decisive goal came in the 33rd minute from a Scott McTominay penalty, showcasing the gear-shifting skills of several Italy-based players at Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium near Athens.

Fouled by Lazaros Rota, McTominay converted from the spot, setting the tone for much of the match.

McTominay’s Napoli teammate Billy Gilmour provided a calming presence in midfield, while Torino’s Che Adams troubled the Greek defense, nearly beating goalkeeper Kostas Tziolis with a shot on target just before halftime.

Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson returned to the national team after a long spell of injuries and was praised along with his fellow Serie A players by coach Steve Clarke.

“It’s great to see them going abroad and doing so well,” Clarke said. “The four players that started tonight have gone abroad and broadened their horizons. They’ve taken themselves out of their comfort zone.”

Greece, revitalized under veteran Serbian coach Ivan Jovanovic, had won five of their last six matches — including a historic 2-1 victory over England at Wembley Stadium — by displaying greater cohesion and attacking flair.

Jovanovic said he hoped Greece would repeat its strong away record when taking on the Scots in the second leg on Sunday at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

“Scotland has gained an advantage but we have to do what we have done in the past to turn the situation around,” he said.

He added: “They have strong and experienced players who were able to assert control for periods of time … We lost a full half, that’s something that is a torture for a coach.”

On Thursday, the Greeks reignited their attacking style in the second half, throwing everything forward and pinning Scotland deep in their own half. But despite their pressure, they rarely troubled 42-year-old goalkeeper Craig Gordon and at times just seemed to be out of luck.

With Gordon beaten, Fotis Ioannidis struck the post from close range in the 67th minute. Twenty minutes later, Taxiarchis Fountas was brought down by Grant Hanley near the edge of the penalty area.

After a long VAR review, German referee Tobias Stieler awarded a free kick instead of a penalty, a chance that Greece ultimately wasted.

