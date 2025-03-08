Scotland starts impressively at Murrayfield but has to weather Wales comeback

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland treated Murrayfield to a show in its last home Six Nations game and gave Wales…

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland treated Murrayfield to a show in its last home Six Nations game and gave Wales a record-extending 16th consecutive defeat by 35-29 on Saturday.

The Scots ran Wales ragged in the first 50 minutes and posted five tries, all of them converted by captain Finn Russell. His first conversion from the sideline earned a bigger cheer than usual after he missed a last-minute goalkick in the one-point loss to England two weeks ago.

That loss dropped Scotland out of title contention but it can still have an impact in the race in the last round next weekend when it can try and spoil France’s title bid in Paris.

“It’s easy to go over there and say we have nothing to play for, but we’ll have to be better than we were today,” Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe said. “They have a lot to play for.”

At 35-8 with 30 minutes to go, Scotland equaled its highest score against Wales from 1924 and 2023, but dropped off in intensity and Wales struck back with three converted tries.

The last of them by Max Llewellyn in the 84th minute gave the visitors valuable bonus points for four tries and losing within seven. It could make a difference in regard to the wooden spoon when they return home to face England next weekend.

But Wales was too ambitious for its own good in the first half, trying to play in its own half and paying a price, ultimately losing three straight to Scotland for the first time since 1991.

Fullback Blair Kinghorn opened Scotland’s account in just the fifth minute.

Inside center Tom Jordan, twice, and wing Darcy Graham piled on as Russell orchestrated brilliant attacking play in ideal conditions.

Scotland scored four tries in the first half for only the second time in the Six Nations era.

When Russell set up Kinghorn’s second try in the new half for 35-8, Scotland was humming.

“We played very well in the first half and we spoke about coming out and playing even better,” Van der Merwe said.

“We made a lot of mistakes in that second half. Wales punished in the set-piece, we couldn’t win our lineouts, lost a few scrums. A lot of that stuff is on us and unfortunately we weren’t good enough in the second half.”

Wales began saving face with tries to midfielder Ben Thomas and replacement lock Teddy Williams to reach 35-22.

Scotland woke up again but couldn’t put down Wales for good as replacement prop Rory Sutherland was twice held up over the line.

In the 76th, Scotland fears were realized but Wales No. 8 Taulupe Faletau’s try was canceled on review because deceptively strong fullback Blair Murray illegally hurdled a defender.

However, Wales still managed the last say after the clock turned red when a Joe Roberts break finished with Llewellyn plunging over and replacement Jarrod Evans converting.

