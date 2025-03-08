Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
WIAA State Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Fourth Place=
Chiawana 47, Auburn 41
Third Place=
Woodinville 55, Glacier Peak 54
Class 3A=
Fourth Place=
Bellevue 47, Kennewick 34
Third Place=
North Thurston 77, Garfield 49
Class 2A=
Fourth Place=
Archbishop Murphy High School 62, W. F. West 50
Third Place=
Deer Park 52, Prosser 50
Class 1A=
Championship=
Bellevue Christian 55, King’s 37
Fourth Place=
Zillah 64, Naches Valley 53
Third Place=
Lynden Christian 50, Annie Wright 36
Class 2B=
Third Place=
Liberty (Spangle) 64, Brewster 50
Napavine 59, Reardan 47
Class 1B=
Fourth Place=
Oakesdale 51, Pateros 47
Third Place=
Wellpinit 57, Waterville-Mansfield 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
