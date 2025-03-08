Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= WIAA State Playoffs= Class 4A= Fourth Place= Chiawana 47, Auburn 41 Third Place= Woodinville 55, Glacier Peak…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

WIAA State Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Fourth Place=

Chiawana 47, Auburn 41

Third Place=

Woodinville 55, Glacier Peak 54

Class 3A=

Fourth Place=

Bellevue 47, Kennewick 34

Third Place=

North Thurston 77, Garfield 49

Class 2A=

Fourth Place=

Archbishop Murphy High School 62, W. F. West 50

Third Place=

Deer Park 52, Prosser 50

Class 1A=

Championship=

Bellevue Christian 55, King’s 37

Fourth Place=

Zillah 64, Naches Valley 53

Third Place=

Lynden Christian 50, Annie Wright 36

Class 2B=

Third Place=

Liberty (Spangle) 64, Brewster 50

Napavine 59, Reardan 47

Class 1B=

Fourth Place=

Oakesdale 51, Pateros 47

Third Place=

Wellpinit 57, Waterville-Mansfield 46

