Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
IDHSAA Class 6A State Playoffs=
Consolation=
Madison 40, Borah 38
Third Place=
Timberline 52, Boise 42
IDHSAA Class 5A State Playoffs=
Consolation Final=
Columbia 67, Middleton 55
Third Place=
Twin Falls 65, Bonneville 58
IDHSAA Class 4A State Playoffs=
Championship=
Bonners Ferry 65, Snake River 51
Consolation Final=
Kimberly 55, Sugar-Salem 45
Third Place=
McCall-Donnelly 60, Marsh Valley 49
IDHSAA Class 3A State Playoffs=
Consolation Final=
Soda Springs 56, New Plymouth 49
Third Place=
Firth 61, Ambrose 58
IDHSAA Class 2A State Playoffs=
Championship=
Kendrick 66, Kamiah 49
Consolation Final=
Valley 63, Riverstone International School 41
Third Place=
Grace 63, Lakeside 55
IDHSAA Class 1A State Playoffs=
Championship=
Dietrich 58, Challis 36
Consolation Final=
Watersprings 57, Cascade 43
Third Place=
Rockland 79, Garden Valley 60
