Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

IDHSAA Class 6A State Playoffs=

Consolation=

Madison 40, Borah 38

Third Place=

Timberline 52, Boise 42

IDHSAA Class 5A State Playoffs=

Consolation Final=

Columbia 67, Middleton 55

Third Place=

Twin Falls 65, Bonneville 58

IDHSAA Class 4A State Playoffs=

Championship=

Bonners Ferry 65, Snake River 51

Consolation Final=

Kimberly 55, Sugar-Salem 45

Third Place=

McCall-Donnelly 60, Marsh Valley 49

IDHSAA Class 3A State Playoffs=

Consolation Final=

Soda Springs 56, New Plymouth 49

Third Place=

Firth 61, Ambrose 58

IDHSAA Class 2A State Playoffs=

Championship=

Kendrick 66, Kamiah 49

Consolation Final=

Valley 63, Riverstone International School 41

Third Place=

Grace 63, Lakeside 55

IDHSAA Class 1A State Playoffs=

Championship=

Dietrich 58, Challis 36

Consolation Final=

Watersprings 57, Cascade 43

Third Place=

Rockland 79, Garden Valley 60

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.