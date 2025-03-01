Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Buffalo 60, Newcastle 45
Rawlins 44, Worland 39
Sheridan 52, Thunder Basin 42
WHSAA Regionals=
Class 2A East=
Third Place=
Pine Bluffs 57, Big Horn 30
Championship=
Sundance 76, Wright 62
Class 2A West=
Loser Out=
Rocky Mountain 50, Shoshoni 31
Thermopolis 63, Kemmerer 27
Third Place=
Thermopolis 61, Rocky Mountain 38
Championship=
Wyoming Indian 56, Big Piney 41
Class 1A East=
Loser Out=
Lusk 72, Kaycee 38
Southeast 63, Hanna-Elk Mountain 39
Third Place=
Southeast 51, Lusk 43
Championship=
Lingle-Fort Laramie 59, Upton 47
Class 1A West=
Loser Out=
Burlington 60, Riverside 39
Encampment 64, Farson-Eden 61, OT
Third Place=
Burlington 60, Encampment 36
Championship=
Cokeville 52, Little Snake River 34
