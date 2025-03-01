Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Buffalo 60, Newcastle 45 Rawlins 44, Worland 39 Sheridan 52, Thunder Basin 42 WHSAA Regionals= Class 2A…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Buffalo 60, Newcastle 45

Rawlins 44, Worland 39

Sheridan 52, Thunder Basin 42

WHSAA Regionals=

Class 2A East=

Third Place=

Pine Bluffs 57, Big Horn 30

Championship=

Sundance 76, Wright 62

Class 2A West=

Loser Out=

Rocky Mountain 50, Shoshoni 31

Thermopolis 63, Kemmerer 27

Third Place=

Thermopolis 61, Rocky Mountain 38

Championship=

Wyoming Indian 56, Big Piney 41

Class 1A East=

Loser Out=

Lusk 72, Kaycee 38

Southeast 63, Hanna-Elk Mountain 39

Third Place=

Southeast 51, Lusk 43

Championship=

Lingle-Fort Laramie 59, Upton 47

Class 1A West=

Loser Out=

Burlington 60, Riverside 39

Encampment 64, Farson-Eden 61, OT

Third Place=

Burlington 60, Encampment 36

Championship=

Cokeville 52, Little Snake River 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.