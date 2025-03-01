Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= OSAA Playoffs= Class 4A= Play-in= Hidden Valley 56, Stayton 53, OT St. Helens 75, North Marion 70…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OSAA Playoffs=

Class 4A=

Play-in=

Hidden Valley 56, Stayton 53, OT

St. Helens 75, North Marion 70

The Dalles 73, Pendleton 56

Class 3A=

Second Round=

Banks 52, Umatilla 50

Cascade Christian 61, Dayton 50

Creswell 66, Riverside 59

De La Salle 45, Taft 42

Oregon Episcopal 56, Burns 45

Pleasant Hill 70, Scio 35

Valley Catholic 44, Sisters 43

Westside Christian 67, Douglas 36

Class 2A=

First Round=

East Linn Christian 79, Bonanza 62

Enterprise 62, Salem Academy 56

Oakland 51, Santiam 31

Portland Christian 81, Reedsport 31

Regis 93, Grant Union 80

Stanfield 79, Knappa 54

Trinity Lutheran 59, Crosshill Christian 36

Western Christian High School 81, Faith Bible 44

Class 1A=

Second Round=

Country Christian 55, Cove 47

Crane 68, Eddyville 37

Days Creek 73, Crosspoint Christian 63

Dufur 54, Union 50

Mannahouse Christian 62, N. Clackamas Christian 31

Nixyaawii 70, Southwest Christian 38

Sherman 56, Adrian 51

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.