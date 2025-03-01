Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OSAA Playoffs=
Class 4A=
Play-in=
Hidden Valley 56, Stayton 53, OT
St. Helens 75, North Marion 70
The Dalles 73, Pendleton 56
Class 3A=
Second Round=
Banks 52, Umatilla 50
Cascade Christian 61, Dayton 50
Creswell 66, Riverside 59
De La Salle 45, Taft 42
Oregon Episcopal 56, Burns 45
Pleasant Hill 70, Scio 35
Valley Catholic 44, Sisters 43
Westside Christian 67, Douglas 36
Class 2A=
First Round=
East Linn Christian 79, Bonanza 62
Enterprise 62, Salem Academy 56
Oakland 51, Santiam 31
Portland Christian 81, Reedsport 31
Regis 93, Grant Union 80
Stanfield 79, Knappa 54
Trinity Lutheran 59, Crosshill Christian 36
Western Christian High School 81, Faith Bible 44
Class 1A=
Second Round=
Country Christian 55, Cove 47
Crane 68, Eddyville 37
Days Creek 73, Crosspoint Christian 63
Dufur 54, Union 50
Mannahouse Christian 62, N. Clackamas Christian 31
Nixyaawii 70, Southwest Christian 38
Sherman 56, Adrian 51
