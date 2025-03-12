Saint-Etienne fans banned from French league game at fellow struggler Montpellier

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne supporters have been banned by French authorities from traveling to Montpellier for this weekend’s Ligue 1…

PARIS (AP) — Saint-Etienne supporters have been banned by French authorities from traveling to Montpellier for this weekend’s Ligue 1 game between the two relegation-threatened clubs because of a high risk of violence.

Montpellier sits rock bottom in the French league standings, with Saint-Etienne just one spot above in 17th place.

The French authorities said Saint-Etienne’s travels are often marred by “public order disturbances due to the violent behavior of certain supporters or individuals claiming to be supporters of this team,” and noted that some Montpellier fans are also prone to violence.

In an order published Wednesday, France’s interior ministry said there is a “real and serious risk of confrontation” between the rival fans.

The ministry cited an incident in November last year before a game between the two clubs in Saint-Etienne. A large-scale brawl took place during which 260 Montpellier fans, some of them equipped with weapons, clashed in the streets with 300 to 400 Saint-Etienne supporters.

