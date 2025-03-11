Sabres over Oilers, ending a six-game losing streak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored two goals and led the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win against the…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored two goals and led the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Thompson’s goals upped his team-leading goal total to 33 and Alex Tuch also scored to help the Sabres end a six-game losing streak in which they went 0-5-1. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 32 saves.

Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse scored, and Leon Draisaitl had two assists for the Oilers, who have lost seven of their last 10 . Stuart Skinner made 19 saves.

Draisaitl’s secondary assist on Nurse’s goal 1:35 into the second extended his point streak to 15 games. He has 11 goals and 12 assists during the streak.

SENATORS 2, RED WINGS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Linus Ullmark demonstrated why Ottawa Senators traded for him last year as the gifted netminder turned away 48 shots on Monday night in a win over Detroit.

Ullmark, making his eighth consecutive start, was at his best in the second period when he stopped all 27 shots he faced, tying a franchise record.

Dylan Cozens scored his first as a Senator, and David Perron also scored.

Dylan Larkin beat Ullmark short side in the third period. Cam Talbot made 21 saves for the Red Wings.

AVALANCHE 3, BLACKHAWKS 0

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas scored in the third period, Nathan MacKinnon topped 1,000 points for his career, and Colorado beat Chicago for their sixth straight win.

Joel Kiviranta added an empty-netter in the final minute, and Scott Wedgewood stopped 20 shots for his eighth career shutout and second this season. The Avalanche finished a perfect 6-0-0 homestand.

Spencer Knight finished with 18 saves as Chicago lost for the eighth time in 11 games (3-5-3).

MAPLE LEAFS 4, UTAH 3, SO

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Mitch Marner scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Toronto beat Utah.

William Nylander, Calle Jarnkrok and Steven Lorentz scored in regulation for Toronto, and Joseph Woll finished with 30 saves. The Maple Leafs had lost three straight (0-2-1).

Nick Schmaltz, Barrett Hayton and Michael Carcone scored for Utah, which had won four of it’s previous six games. Karel Vejmelka had 23 saves.

