Sabres coach Ruff reaches 600 career wins in win over Senators

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the go-ahead goal 1:23 into the third period, and Lindy Ruff became the NHL’s second coach to win 600 games with one franchise in the Buffalo Sabres’ 3-2 win over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

Jack Quinn and Jacob Bernard-Docker also scored for Buffalo, and James Reimer stopped 30 shots in winning two straight starts for the first time this season. Ruff is in the first season of his second stint in Buffalo, and improved his record with the franchise to 600-467-90 with 78 ties.

Ruff trails only Al Arbor, who won 740 games with the New York Islanders.

Brady Tkachuk and David Perron scored power-play goals for the Senators. Anton Forsberg stopped 21 shots in an outing the Senators blew two one-goal leads.

MAPLE LEAFS 7, FLYERS 2

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander and John Tavares each had two goals and two assists, and Toronto beat Philadelphia.

Bobby McMann, David Kampf and Max Domi also scored for Toronto, and Matthew Knies had two assists. Anthony Stolarz made 17 saves.

Ryan Poehling and Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia, which lost its sixth straight. Samuel Ersson had 23 saves.

LIGHTNING 6, PENGUINS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a goal and two assists to lead Tampa Bay over Pittsburgh.

Anthony Cirelli scored twice in the first period, Brandon Hagel and Ryan McDonagh both had a goal and an assist. Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 14 saves.

Tristan Jarry started in net for the Penguins but was pulled 16 minutes into the first period after allowing four goals on seven shots. Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 18 shots in relief. Bryan Rust scored for Pittsburgh.

The Lightning scored four goals in the first period in the span of 3:47 to race out to the lead and never looked back.

PREDATORS 3, HURRICANES 1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Luke Evangelista scored twice, Juuse Saros stopped 34 shots in his 200th career win, and Nashville beat Carolina.

Michael Bunting also scored for the Predators, who won for just the second time in seven games.

Taylor Hall scored for the Hurricanes, who lost their second straight after an eight-game win streak. Pyotr Kochetkov had 13 saves.

BLUES 6, CANADIENS 1

ST. LOUIS ( AP) — Philip Broberg and Robert Thomas each had a goal and three assists, and St. Louis beat Montreal to extend their active NHL-best winning streak to seven games.

Broberg recorded four points in a game for the first time. Coupled with Minnesota’s regulation home loss to Vegas, St. Louis is now two points back of the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Jordan Kyrou got his 31st goal of the season, Dylan Holloway, Alexandre Texier and Zack Bolduc also scored and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues, who are now five points up on Vancouver for the second wild card.

The Canadiens lost their third in a row despite a quick-answer goal from captain Nick Suzuki 47 seconds after Kyrou opened the scoring late in the first period. They did not score again.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, WILD 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jack Eichel posted his fifth career hat trick as Vegas defeated Minnesota.

Brett Howden also scored and Noah Hanifin and Mark Stone each had two assists for Vegas. Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Western Division-leading Golden Knights, who won their fourth straight.

Marcus Johansson scored a goal and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots for Minnesota, which lost for the second time in two nights.

