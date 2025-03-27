Russian wrestler Baboryko banned for two years for doping with breast cancer drug

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian wrestler Dmitry Baboryko was banned for two years on Thursday after taking a breast cancer…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian wrestler Dmitry Baboryko was banned for two years on Thursday after taking a breast cancer drug that counters the effects of using steroids.

Baboryko tested positive for tamoxifen at the under-23 world championships last October in Albania, the International Testing Agency said on announcing the ban on behalf of the United World Wrestling governing body.

He accepted the two-year sanction including being disqualified and stripped of the silver medal from the heavyweight 130-kilogram class in Greco-Roman wrestling, the ITA said.

Russian wrestlers can compete in UWW events as approved neutral athletes who have not directly taken part in or publicly supported the war against Ukraine. None competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Wrestlers representing the “Authorized Neutral Athletes” team won the most medals at the under-23 worlds in Albania, though it is formally excluded from the medal table led by Iran.

Baboryko’s ban expires in December 2026.

