Rookie Baylor Scheierman delivers career night for Celtics in win over Nets

As a rookie on the defending NBA champions, Baylor Scheierman knows he has limited opportunities to make much of an impression outside of practice.

Scheierman got an opportunity Tuesday night and delivered, scoring a career-high 20 points in a gritty effort that had his Boston Celtics coaches, teammates and fans on their feet in appreciation.

Coach Joe Mazzulla said more impressive than the career highs for points and 3-pointers made was the way Scheierman carried himself as the Celtics won while resting their top two players.

“The 3s are a plus. To me it was the defensive effort and the offensive rebounding and the toughness that he played with,” Mazzulla said after Scheierman’s career night helped Boston beat the Brooklyn Nets 104-96.

Scheierman saw more action than usual as Boston sat Jayson Tatum (right knee) and Jaylen Brown (right knee, back) against the struggling Nets.

Mazzulla played with his lineups a bit and liked what he saw from the 24-year-old out of Creighton, who was more than willing to dive to the floor for a loose ball or wrestle away an offensive rebound.

What coach wouldn’t like that?

“Whoever’s out there, we have an expectations and a trust that they’ll do what it takes to win,” Mazzulla said.

One of the biggest moments came at the end of the third quarter, when Scheierman beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer that gave the Celtics a 71-70 lead. And in the fourth quarter, Scheierman delivered three more of his career-best six 3-pointers while scoring 13 of his 20 points.

“It’s pretty special. When I hit that buzzer-beater and the crowd was going crazy, that was probably a top three environment that I’ve ever been a part of,” said Scheierman, who has spent much of the season with Maine in the development league and was appearing in his 19th NBA game.

“It’s a lot of fun when it slows down and you feel like you’re just out there playing free and playing loose,” Scheierman said.

Tatum and Brown will be back as Boston tries for back-to-back titles and a 19th NBA championship banner. But, if either superstar needs another breather, Mazzulla and his staff know they have a young reserve ready and willing to provide a lift and some energy.

“He’s got high level toughness to him. He’s got a good basketball IQ. To me it’s just the consistency and the patience,” Mazzulla said. “You can’t get discouraged. You’re not defined by one day, two days. It’s really just a process and the small moments you have, you’ve got to take advantage of them.”

