Rockies agree to $1.25M, 1-year deal with outfielder Mickey Moniak, AP source says

The Colorado Rockies added outfield depth by agreeing to a $1.25 million, one-year deal with Mickey Moniak, a person familiar…

The Colorado Rockies added outfield depth by agreeing to a $1.25 million, one-year deal with Mickey Moniak, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced.

Moniak hit .219 with 14 homers and 49 RBIs last season with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old Moniak was released by the Angels on Tuesday after beating the team in salary arbitration. He will receive $483,781 in termination pay rather than his $2 million salary.

Moniak was the No. 1 pick by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2016 draft. He spent parts of three seasons with the Phillies before being dealt in August 2022 to the Angels for pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Colorado has been fine-tuning its roster ahead of its season opener at the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. Last weekend, the Rockies traded outfielder Nolan Jones to the Cleveland Guardians for infielder/outfielder Tyler Freeman. The move offers more flexibility after the team lost Thairo Estrada to a broken right wrist.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.