Rockets’ Brooks ejected after scuffle with Suns’ Durant

PHOENIX (AP) — Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks was ejected Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns after a brief shoving match with Kevin Durant.

Brooks was whistled for a foul on Durant with 4:48 left in the second quarter and Houston leading 55-38. After the shoving match, Brooks continued to argue and was ejected. The play was reviewed and two technical fouls were assessed on Brooks, plus one each on Durant and the Suns’ Nick Richards. No free throws were awarded.

Brooks scored eight points in 11 minutes. It was his first ejection this season and the seventh of his eight-year career. Entering Sunday, Brooks led the NBA in fouls this season with 235.

In a previous meeting of the teams this season, Phoenix’s Mason Plumlee and Houston’s Steven Adams were ejected for a scuffle

After the ejection, Houston outscored Phoenix 23-11 the rest of the half for a 78-49 lead.

