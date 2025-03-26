Rivers offers support for Lillard and says it will take multiple players to replace his production

DENVER (AP) — Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers expressed confidence that the Bucks could remain competitive without Damian Lillard but acknowledged…

DENVER (AP) — Milwaukee coach Doc Rivers expressed confidence that the Bucks could remain competitive without Damian Lillard but acknowledged it would take multiple players to pick up the slack while the seven-time all-NBA guard is out.

The Bucks announced Tuesday that Lillard has deep vein thrombosis in his right calf and is taking blood-thinning medication. Thrombosis is the formation of a blood clot inside a blood vessel.

“You hear the word blood clot…that’s not a good word, not only just in sports, but life,” Rivers said before the Bucks’ game Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets.

Lillard missed a fourth straight game Wednesday, and the Bucks haven’t indicated when he might return.

“We’re hopeful that he’s coming back,” Rivers said. “It’s a blow to us, obviously. It’s more of a blow to Dame. That’s where the emotional support goes. Guys get to play today. Dame does not, so to me, the guy I try to support more is Dame. We’re just hopeful. It’s such a gray area. That’s where more of the support comes right now. Obviously if this lingers, that’s different. But today and right now, it’s all about Dame.”

The Bucks also played Wednesday without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is dealing with a sprained left foot. But it’s the Lillard situation that has the bigger long-term implications because of its severity.

Lillard, 34, is the second high-profile player to be sidelined this season because of DVT.

Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs was diagnosed with it in his shoulder after he returned from the All-Star Game last month and was quickly ruled out for the season. He, like Lillard, is on blood-thinning medication, but doctors have assured the Spurs that there is no concern for Wembanyama’s long-term health.

“I was really proud of our medical team,” Rivers said. “They did everything. I don’t know how many doctors we talked to. I don’t want to see another doctor for a long time or talk to another one. The due diligence was all there. It made Dame feel comfortable, which is what we were trying to achieve and the most important part of it.”

Lillard entered Wednesday’s action ranked 10th in assists (7.1) and 11th in scoring (24.9). Rivers acknowledged the enormity of the task Milwaukee faces in replacing his production.

“It’s going to be a committee,” Rivers said. “It’s not going to be one guy. It’s not even going to be Ryan (Rollins) and just Scoot (Kevin Porter Jr.). It’s going to be a bunch of guys. You’re not going to replace what Dame does. We may be able to do different things. Defensively, we may do different things, offensively. This is part of it. Everyone goes through them. Obviously, nothing like this, but we’ll figure it out. I’m very confident in our team.”

Milwaukee entered Wednesday in a virtual tie with the Detroit Pistons for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings, two games behind the Indiana Pacers. The top four teams in the conference earn home-court advantage for the first round of the playoffs.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.