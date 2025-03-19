Report finds that Stanford football coach mistreated female staff members

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford football coach Troy Taylor mistreated female staff members and tried to have an NCAA compliance…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford football coach Troy Taylor mistreated female staff members and tried to have an NCAA compliance officer removed after she warned him of rules violations, according to documents obtained by ESPN from investigations into Taylor’s conduct.

ESPN said more than 20 current and former staffers cooperated with the two investigations that included complaints against Taylor for what are described as hostile and aggressive behavior, as well as personal attacks.

Both investigations determined that Taylor’s treatment of employees, particularly of women, was inconsistent with Stanford’s standards, according to ESPN.

The second investigation concluded that Taylor retaliated against a compliance staffer who had found seven minor NCAA infractions by “seeking her removal from her assigned duties.”

The report said investigators had never encountered “this palpable level of animosity and disdain” for a university compliance office, according to ESPN.

Taylor signed a warning letter on Feb. 14, 2024, following the first investigation acknowledging he could be fired if the conduct continued, according to the documents obtained by ESPN. Additional complaints were documented in a second investigation that ended July 24, but Taylor remains on the job.

“I willingly complied with the investigations, accepted the recommendations that came out of them, and used them as a learning opportunity to grow in leadership and how I interact with others,” Taylor said in a statement released by the school. “I look forward to continuing to work collaboratively and collegially with my colleagues so that we can achieve success for our football program together.”

A statement from a university spokesperson said, “Stanford believes in upholding the highest standards of behavior in the workplace.”

“The University received complaints regarding Coach Taylor and a third party investigated the matter thoroughly. Last summer, the University took appropriate measures, Coach Taylor received coaching, and he has committed to nurturing the respectful working environment that is essential to the success of all our athletics programs.”

Taylor is entering his third year as Stanford coach after back-to-back 3-9 seasons.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.