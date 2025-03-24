Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek exits in first period at Utah with injury

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek exited with an apparent lower body injury early in the first…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Detroit goalie Petr Mrazek exited with an apparent lower body injury early in the first period of the Red Wings’ game against Utah Hockey Club on Monday night.

Utah forward Dylan Guenther collided with Mrazek in the net on the tail end of a breakaway shot attempt 1:38 into the game. The contact sent Mrazek’s stick flying across the ice. Mrazek limped off the ice and headed straight to the locker room. Alex Lyon replaced him in the net.

Mrazek is 12-21-2 in his 35 previous starts this season. He has a 3.35 goals against average and a .891 save percentage. Lyons is 11-8-1 with a 2.77 GAA and a .900 save percentage.

