Red Sox release veteran right-hander Adam Ottavino

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino has been released by the Boston Red Sox. The team announced…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino has been released by the Boston Red Sox.

The team announced the move Sunday, just more than a month after Ottavino had reached a minor league deal with the club and then reported to big league camp.

Ottavino wasn’t going to make the team, so he opted out of his minor league contract, according to the Boston Globe.

That meant Ottavino’s second stint with Boston was short. He went 7-3 with 11 saves and a 4.21 ERA in 2021 with the Red Sox.

Ottavino, 39, pitched for the New York Mets the past three seasons, making a career-high 12 saves in 2023 to go with a 3.21 ERA. He went 2-2 with a save and a 4.34 ERA last year.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.