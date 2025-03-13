Records could tumble as try-hungry France chases Six Nations title against Scotland

PARIS (AP) — France enters the Six Nations finale against Scotland with the title at stake and a host of…

PARIS (AP) — France enters the Six Nations finale against Scotland with the title at stake and a host of records up for grabs at Stade de France on Saturday.

Prolific wingers Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Damian Penaud eye record-breaking tries, and kicker Thomas Ramos will aim to convert as many as possible for a France side which has its mojo back after a painful defeat to England.

But beating England’s points difference record from 2001 is a long shot, even more so without injured scrumhalf Antoine Dupont.

Here’s a look at the records that could be broken:

Catch him if you can

Bielle-Biarrey’s scorching pace down the left wing has helped him to seven tries in four matches. The 21-year-old needs two more against Scotland to become the record-holder in the tournament’s 142-year history.

The record is eight by England’s Cyril Lowe in 1914 and Scotland’s Ian Smith in 1925 when the tournament was the Five Nations.

Bielle-Biarrey burst onto the scene at the 2023 Rugby World Cup where, instead of studying for university mid-term exams, he became France’s youngest World Cup player at 20 years, 87 days. He has scored in a French record seven consecutive tests, and has 17 international tries from 18 tests.

Will Penaud overtake Blanco?

Right winger Damian Penaud — who also plays with Bielle-Biarrey at Bordeaux Bègles — needs one try to overtake Serge Blanco and stand alone as France’s all-time top men’s try-scorer. They are on 38.

Penaud probably would have got there by now but he missed the 43-point rout of Wales because of a toe injury, and the 73-point rout in Italy after being dropped following his below-par match in the defeat to England.

Penaud has 38 in 55 games compared to 93 games for Blanco, who was also a decent kicker. Blanco slotted 22 penalties, six conversions and two drop goals as one of the game’s greatest fullbacks.

Vincent Clerc, who has become a matchday pundit, was third on France’s list with 34 tries followed by fellow winger Philippe Saint-André (32) and standout center Philippe Sella (30).

Ramos has Michalak in sight

Ramos is also a skilful fullback and a strong runner but he’s better known for the dead-eye accuracy of his kicking. He leads the tournament with 51 points.

Two penalties and a conversion against Scotland will be enough to make him France’s all-time leading point-scorer because he needs only seven points.

Ramos is six behind silky flyhalf Frédéric Michalak’s total of 436 points. Versatile back Christophe Lamaison (380) is third overall and scrumhalf Dimitri Yachvili (373) is fourth in the French scoring charts.

Given that Ramos is aged 29, he potentially has many years left to move well clear of everyone.

French try-machine rolls on

France has crossed for 26 tries in four matches — its most in a single tournament — and needs four against the Scots to break England’s record from 2001.

Coach Fabien Galthié’s side began the tournament by swarming all over hapless Wales 43-0 with seven tries at Stade de France.

France lost away to England 26-25 at the death in a match riddled with clumsy handling errors that cost at least three tries. The French bounced back in style with 11 tries in a record-high 73-24 thrashing of Italy at Stadio Olimpico.

France was ruthless against Ireland in Dublin last Saturday, too, running in five tries in a 42-27 win despite playing for 50 minutes without its superstar Dupont.

Can France overtake England?

Led by flyhalf great Jonny Wilkinson, England won the 2001 title with a whopping points difference of +149, and that includes losing the last game to Ireland.

France has a positive difference of 106, meaning it needs to hammer the Scots by a 44-point margin on Saturday.

A record-breaking victory would be the perfect way for France to clinch its first title since 2022.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.