Real Madrid beats Barcelona for the first time in women’s ‘clasico’

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid women’s team won the “clasico” against rival Barcelona for the first time on Sunday,…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid women’s team won the “clasico” against rival Barcelona for the first time on Sunday, ending an 18-match losing streak.

Madrid prevailed 3-1 in front of more than 35,000 fans at Montjuic stadium in Barcelona, with Caroline Weir scoring the decisive goals in the 87th minute and in stoppage time. Alba Redondo had put Madrid ahead in the 41st and Caroline Hansen equalized for the hosts in the 67th.

Barcelona protested after having a goal disallowed for a controversial offside in the 82nd, when the score was 1-1.

The victory moved Madrid within four points of leader Barcelona after 23 rounds.

Barcelona has won the women’s Spanish league for the last five seasons. Madrid was runner-up in the previous two seasons.

Madrid started its women’s team in 2020.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.