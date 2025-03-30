Rashford having a ball at Villa after scoring first goals of loan spell in FA Cup win

With his career reignited by leaving Manchester United, Marcus Rashford said he was “enjoying my football” again after scoring his…

With his career reignited by leaving Manchester United, Marcus Rashford said he was “enjoying my football” again after scoring his first goals for Aston Villa in the team’s victory in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

Rashford’s decision to join Villa on a loan deal until the end of the season is paying off, with the striker returning to the England squad and starting the recent World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

His first nine performances for Villa were also largely impressive and he marked his 10th by grabbing a double in the 3-0 win at second-tier Preston.

Rashford tapped home Lucas Digne’s cross for the opener at Deepdale in the 58th minute and then converted a penalty in the 63rd after Morgan Rogers was fouled.

He looks a different player to the one who fell out of favor at United.

“It’s a great feeling. I feel like I’ve slowly been getting fitter and playing better football since I’ve been here,” Rashford said. “It’s obviously nice for a forward to get a goal so hopefully it continues.”

Rashford said he believes he “can still get fitter” in his spell at Villa, which is also into the Champions League quarterfinals.

“I missed a lot of football before joining up with them,” he said. “At the minute, my body feels good, I’m injury free and I’m enjoying my football.”

Villa manager Unai Emery is pleased with the progress of Rashford but also feels there is more to come.

“His commitment to work, to adapt quick, is very important and he’s doing it,” said Emery, who played Rashford as a central striker against Preston with Ollie Watkins on the bench.

“To feel comfortable, playing in his best level, there is still work but today he did one step forward — getting confident, scoring goals. He was obviously getting better but this was one more forward in his adaptation and helping us.”

Emery said it was “not yet” the right time to discuss whether Rashford might make his move to Villa permanent.

