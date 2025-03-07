Raphinha scoring in the clutch to keep Barcelona on pace for titles

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski is leading Barcelona in scoring. Pedri is in complete command of the midfield, and…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski is leading Barcelona in scoring. Pedri is in complete command of the midfield, and Lamine Yamal has all the trappings of a generational star.

But it is Raphinha who has Barcelona looking like a championship-caliber team thanks to his clutch scoring.

The Brazil forward has blossomed into an all-round player this campaign, shifting from his natural spot on the right wing and becoming a versatile attacker from pretty much any position, including a midfield role. The goals have followed in bunches, and the 28-year-old speedster is having his best scoring season with 25 goals across all competitions.

His rivals have taken notice.

“Raphinha is underrated,” Osasuna coach Vicente Moreno said Friday, a day before his team visits the La Liga leader.

“I think he is one of the best in the world if you consider his influence in attack and defense, his work for the team and on an individual level,” Moreno said. “We are talking about an elite player.”

Beyond his Swiss Army knife-role for coach Hansi Flick, Raphinha is also notching some of the biggest goals of the season to help keep Barcelona in the running for potential titles in La Liga, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

The Catalan side leads La Liga by one point ahead of Atletico and three points in front of Real Madrid.

Raphinha has proven especially lethal against Benfica, scoring winners in two games at the Portuguese club. He struck from distance to help earn 10-man Barcelona a 1-0 victory in the opening game of their Champions League round-of-16 series this week. Before than, Raphinha scored twice, including a last-gasp solo effort, to lead a stunning 5-4 comeback over Benfica in the group phase.

His goal in Lisbon was his ninth in the Champions League this season, while Raphinha’s superb performances include a hat trick against Bayern Munich and three goals in two blowouts of Madrid.

Raphinha is also among the most productive scorers in La Liga. He has needed only 34 shots to produce his 13 goals. Compare that to Madrid star Kylian Mbappé and his league-high 57 shots needed for 17 goals. Lewandowski, Raphinha’s attack partner, leads the competition with 21 goals on 38 shots.

Flick said Friday that he will rotate his starting 11 without naming the regular starters he would rest ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Benfica and the following weekend’s game at Atletico in the domestic league.

Budimir makes Osasuna dangerous

On Saturday, Barcelona will face another extremely efficient scorer. Ante Budimir has scored 14 goals on just 23 shots for Osasuna this season.

Two of those goals by the Croatia striker came in a 4-2 win over Barcelona in Pamplona, when Osasuna dealt Flick’s side its first loss of the season in September.

Budimir became Osasuna’s all-time top scorer in La Liga last round when he took his club tally to 58 career league goals.

Bellingham returns for Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is available for Real Madrid when it hosts Rayo Vallecano on Sunday after the England midfielder missed three of his team’s last four games overall serving suspensions.

Atletico is at Getafe on Sunday as it eyes the second game of its Champions League series against Madrid when Diego Simeone’s team needing to overturn a 2-1 loss to advance to the quarterfinals.

