Rangers’ Jon Gray fractures right wrist after being hit by a line drive, manager Bruce Bochy says

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray fractured his right wrist when he was hit by a line…

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Texas Rangers pitcher Jon Gray fractured his right wrist when he was hit by a line drive in a spring training game against Colorado, manager Bruce Bochy told reporters.

Gray left in the fourth inning on Friday after being struck by a 106.4 mph comebacker off the bat of Rockies slugger Michael Toglia.

“It’s not good news,” Bochy said in a story posted by the Dallas Morning News. “It’s just a terrible break for him. I feel awful to be this close to the season and have this. It’s just not good news.

“We’ll get in there and talk about our situation, but we’re going to have to make an adjustment here.”

Gray is coming off an injury-marred 2024 season in which he was 5-6 with a 4.47 ERA. He spent time on the injured list last year because of a strained groin before his season was cut short by a bothersome right foot issue.

The 33-year-old Gray is in the final season of a four-year, $56 million deal he signed in 2021. He is 21-21 with the Rangers over three seasons. Gray spent his first seven seasons with Colorado after the Rockies selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.