Rangers’ deGrom allows 2 hits in 5 shutout innings for a no-decision in his season debut

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jacob deGrom resembled the NL Cy Young Award winner of 2018 and ’19 with the New York Mets, allowing only two hits in five shutout innings on Sunday to get a no-decision in the Texas Rangers’ 3-2 win over the Boston Red Sox.

DeGrom, 36, was limited to five innings and around 75 pitches as he works his way back from his second Tommy John surgery in May 2023, soon after he joined the Rangers in free agency. He threw 73 pitches, 49 for strikes, walked two and hit a batter. He allowed multiple runners in only one inning. His second time through the lineup, he recorded five of his six strikeouts.

“It was nice obviously to be back out there and to go five,” deGrom said afterward. “Build from there. Still got work to do.”

DeGrom left with a 1-0 lead. Manager Bruce Bochy said deGrom had about 10 pitches left, but he wanted his first reliever to start an inning. Shawn Armstrong allowed two runs, one unearned, that prevented deGrom from earning his first win since April 2023.

“Next game he could go six innings, maybe seven,” Bochy said. “He’s excited about how he feels. That’s nice to see. He’s an important part of this staff. It’s good to see that guy out there every fifth day.”

Texas rallied to win 3-2 on sixth-inning solo home runs by Wyatt Langford and Adolis García.

When deGrom returned last September, the longest of his three outings was four innings and 61 pitches. He said 70 pitches was his high mark this spring.

“We started him a little later in spring training to build him up,” Bochy said. “We had him where we wanted, to give us five innings. You could just see him getting better and better. He’s throwing free and easy.”

DeGrom’s five career outings vs. Boston have all been quality starts, but this was the first time his team won. The four previous losses with New York during his nine seasons there — he took the loss twice — were by one or two runs. His career ERA against the Red Sox is 2.40.

DeGrom said getting the season’s first start out of the way won’t calm his mound demeanor.

“I’ll always have jitters every time I take the mound,” he said. “I have a hard time eating that day. I get super nervous; it is what it is. Now it’s just locking into those mechanics and trusting the stuff a little bit more.”

