Rangers 3B Josh Jung has another early-season setback with neck spasms, then replacement gets hurt

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Jung was out of the Texas Rangers lineup Saturday night because of neck spasms in another early season setback for the third baseman, then his replacement got hurt in the first inning.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Jung was “going to need a few days” to let the spasms calm, and that a stint on the injured list was possible.

“I don’t think we know yet. I hope for him, and for us, we don’t have to. But always a possibility,” Bochy said before the Rangers played Boston. “It’s gone back to where it was when it first came up, and obviously that had us a little concerned there, so we’ll see. … We’ll see where we’re at tomorrow.”

Josh Smith started at third in Jung’s place in the third game of the season-opening series, but got hurt when going after a foul ball in the first inning. He was running when he jumped and reached up with his glove at the screen-covered railing well down the line, then the left side of his body hit hard into a pole. The Rangers later said he had a left quad contusion.

Smith initially stayed in the game after a lengthy visit from athletic trainer Matt Lucero, but Ezequiel Duran pinch-hit for him in the bottom of the first and then took over at third base.

Jung batted twice in an exhibition game at home Monday night before exiting because of neck stiffness. He didn’t play in the exhibition finale Tuesday, but started each of the first two regular season games.

He left the Rangers’ 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Friday after re-aggravating his neck issues on a runs-saving defensive play with the bases loaded in the seventh inning. He made a backhanded play on Alex Bregman’s chopper near the line and then a strong throw across to first base for the final out.

“Flared up on that one backhand play … throw he made to first, just went into spasms to the point where we had to go get him,” Bochy said. “It was a great play.”

Jung wasn’t in the clubhouse when it was open to reporters before Saturday night’s game. He was 3 for 7 (.429 batting average) with an RBI in the first two games.

The 27-year-old third baseman was hitting .412 with two homers and six RBIs in the first four games last season before his right wrist was fractured when hit by a pitch while swinging. He then missed 102 games before returning July 30. That was after he had been out most of spring training with a left calf strain.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 amateur draft out of Texas Tech, Jung was the AL starter at third base in the All-Star Game during his rookie season in 2023 before he broke his left thumb on a fielding play at Miami that August. He returned to hit .308 (20 for 65) in the playoffs with three homers for the World Series champion Rangers.

He previously had surgery in February 2022 to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder, a year after an operation to repair a stress fracture in his left foot. He made his big league debut playing the final 26 games of the 2022 season.

