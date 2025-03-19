Rally drivers protest the swearing ban that has sparked a backlash in Formula 1

As Formula 1 drivers grumble about their governing body’s crackdown on swearing, their counterparts in rallying staged a protest Wednesday.…

The FIA, which oversees F1 and the World Rally Championship, has sought to cut down on swearing in its sports since last year, when it punished F1 champion Max Verstappen for using an expletive in a news conference.

New rules for 2025 mean drivers who repeatedly swear or make political or religious statements could be suspended or docked points, as well as being fined.

On Wednesday, rally drivers protested by refusing to give interviews, or only speaking languages other than English, on the TV broadcast following “shakedown” test runs ahead of the latest championship event in Kenya and indicated they’ll keep up that approach for the four-day competition. Standings leader Elfyn Evans spoke Welsh and defending champion Thierry Neuville gave comments only in French.

“It’s nice to be in Kenya. Unfortunately, you guys don’t hear from me so much this weekend,” two-time champion Kalle Rovanperä said. “If that’s the case, what we need to do to make a difference, we will do it.”

They were protesting because driver Adrien Fourmaux was fined 10,000 euros ($10,900) for using an expletive during an in-car interview broadcast on TV at Rally Sweden last month.

The World Rally Drivers Alliance, which represents most top-level WRC crews, said in a statement it was “taking the responsible decision to remain silent… or to answer in our mother tongue” so as not to risk punishment.

“We all agree to keep rudeness at the microphone to a minimum. At the same time, it is necessary to maintain a certain freedom of expression and to keep emotions alive while drivers don’t need to be afraid of getting punished in any way,” the rally drivers’ association said.

“We have asked the president of the FIA for some positive changes in the rules to help us achieve this goal.”

The FIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

The drivers’ association has previously said the FIA’s fines are “exorbitant” and “vastly disproportionate” to their earnings.

Wednesday’s protest is similar to Verstappen giving brief and vague answers in an FIA news conference at last year’s Singapore Grand Prix after the FIA ordered him to perform a work of “public interest” for swearing.

