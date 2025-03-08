Rafael Navarro and Zack Steffen help Rapids beat Austin 1-0

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rafael Navarro scored in the 18th minute and Zack Steffen had four saves to help the…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rafael Navarro scored in the 18th minute and Zack Steffen had four saves to help the Colorado Rapids beat Austin FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

Djordje Mihailovic played a through ball from near midfield to the edge of the penalty area and Navarro, who slipped behind the defense and timed his run perfectly, scored on a first-touch chip-shot as goalkeeper Brad Stuver charged off his line.

Colorado (1-0-2) had just 40% possession and was outshot 21-6, but the Rapids had four shots on target and Austin had just one.

Brad Stuver had two saves for Austin (1-2-0).

Navarro, a 24-year-old designated player who scored a career-high 15 goals last season, has three career multi-goal games in MLS.

