Quarterfinals bracket in Champions League completed by Real Madrid’s shootout win

MADRID (AP) — The Champions League quarterfinals bracket was set Wednesday, and it sends Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain toward…

MADRID (AP) — The Champions League quarterfinals bracket was set Wednesday, and it sends Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain toward more English teams standing in their path of the title.

Madrid’s beat city rival Atletico Madrid in a penalty shootout in the round of 16 on Wednesday — after Atletico’s 1-0 win tied the aggregate score at 2-2 — having already eliminated Manchester City in the new knockout playoffs round last month.

Defending champion Madrid now faces Arsenal — which beat PSV Eindhoven — with the first leg in London on April 8 or 9. The return game is on April 15 or 16.

PSG’s reward for eliminating top-seeded Liverpool on Tuesday is playing Aston Villa with the first leg in Paris. The winner over two legs will play Arsenal or Madrid in the semifinals. That could yet be a clash of Kylian Mbappé’s past and present clubs.

Borussia Dortmund rallied to beat Lille on Wednesday and will reunite with former star forward Robert Lewandowski and Barcelona in the quarterfinals, starting in Spain.

Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, which both advanced Tuesday, meet in the quarterfinals for a rematch of the 2010 final won by the Italian champion.

The first leg on April 8 or 9 is at Bayern’s stadium that also stages the final on May 31.

Quarterfinals draw

Arsenal vs Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain vs. Aston Villa, Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich vs. Inter Milan.

First-leg games are on April 8 or 9 and return games are one week later.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.