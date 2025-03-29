Live Radio
Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

The Associated Press

March 29, 2025, 6:18 PM

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EDT

Tuesday’s Games

New York 6, Ottawa 3

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 4, Boston 2

Montreal 4, Minnesota 1

Saturday’s Games

Ottawa 2, Boston 1

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

New York at Montreal, 7 p.m.

