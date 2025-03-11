Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EDT
Saturday’s Games
Montreal 3, Boston 2, OT
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Toronto 1, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa 3, Minnesota 2
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Boston at Ottawa, 2 p.m.
