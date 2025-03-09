Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1)…

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.

All Times EDT

Saturday’s Games

Montreal 3, Boston 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Toronto 1, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston at Ottawa, 2 p.m.

