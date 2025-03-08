Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 5, Ottawa 0
Saturday’s Games
Montreal 3 Boston 2 OT
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Game
Montreal at New York, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.