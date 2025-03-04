Professional Women’s Hockey League Glance

Teams awarded three (3) points for a regulation win, two (2) points for an overtime or shootout win, one (1) point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero (0) points for a regulation time loss.
All Times EST
Saturday’s Games
Montreal 3, Boston 2 OT
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Montreal 1, SO
Wednesday’s Games
New York at Boston, 7 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.