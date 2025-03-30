Roglic takes the lead from Ayuso on final stage to win Volta a Catalunya

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic made a late charge to take the lead from local favorite Juan Ayuso and…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic made a late charge to take the lead from local favorite Juan Ayuso and win the Volta a Catalunya on Sunday.

A four-time Spanish Vuelta champion, Roglic prevailed in the final 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) to win the decisive 88-kilometer (54-mile) seventh stage in Barcelona and clinch the overall victory.

Ayuso had entered the final day in the lead following a sixth stage that was shortened because of extreme wind.

Roglic, the 35-year-old Slovenian of team Red Bull Bora Hansgrohe, finished the race 28 seconds ahead of Ayuso of UAE Team Emirates XRG, and 53 seconds in front of Movistar Team’s Enric Mas, another Spaniard.

It was his first win of the season, and his second victory at the Volta, coming two years after his first triumph in Catalonia.

