Players and referees in French soccer will carry anti-racism messages this weekend

PARIS (AP) — Players and referees in French soccer will wear a special badge with an anti-racism message on their…

PARIS (AP) — Players and referees in French soccer will wear a special badge with an anti-racism message on their jersey sleeves at this weekend’s Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 games.

The distinctive patch displays the words “Racism” and “Football” with the word “racism” crossed out by a thick red line.

“Racism and antisemitism have no place on the pitch or in society,” French league (LFP) president Vincent Labrune said on Thursday. “Together we are standing up for a fair, respectful and united football.”

A giant tarpaulin will cover the center circle with the same message, which will be displayed on advertising boards around the pitch and on giant screens at each stadium.

The matchday jerseys will then be auctioned, with all proceeds going to three campaign groups fighting against discrimination alongside the LFP.

France Sports Minister Marie Barsacq will attend the match between northern rivals Lille and Lens on Sunday night. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.