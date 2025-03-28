Pirates place second baseman Nick Gonzales on IL with broken ankle

MIAMI (AP) — The Pirates placed second baseman Nick Gonzales on the 10-day injured list with a “non-displaced fracture of…

MIAMI (AP) — The Pirates placed second baseman Nick Gonzales on the 10-day injured list with a “non-displaced fracture of the left ankle,” Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton said Friday.

Gonzales was originally injured in spring training when he fouled a ball off his ankle.

He hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning of Thursday night’s season-opening 5-4 loss to the Miami Marlins and hobbled around the bases. Gonzales was removed from the game shortly afterward.

The Pirates called up utility player Enmanuel Valdez from Triple-A Indianapolis to fill the vacant roster spot.

Gonzales hit .270 with 49 RBIs in 94 games last season.

