Phillies’ Suarez to begin season on injured list with back soreness

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez will open the season on the injured list as he recovers…

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suárez will open the season on the injured list as he recovers from lower back soreness.

Philadelphia president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Monday that baring any issues the left-hander could be ready to pitch at some point next month.

“I don’t think it will be long, long,” Dombrowski told reporters prior to the team’s exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “But we’re going to be slow. We’re not going to bring him back until he feels good. And he feels good now, but now, we’re in that stage where we have to build him up.”

With Suárez out, Taijuan Walker will be the Phillies’ fifth starter.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Dombrowski said. “It’s good to have somebody like that. I hope he pitches like he did a couple years ago. I don’t see why he can’t with what he has now.”

Suárez went 12-8 with a 3.46 ERA in 2024 and is entering his eighth major league season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.